Vale’s Q3 manganese ore output down 8%; ferro-alloys up 13%

It increased by 7.6% when compared with the second quarter of 2012.

“The production of Azul was 7.2% higher than [in the second quarter of 2012], as a result of greater equipment availability,” Vale said. “Urucum output also had a better performance, rising by 6.0% over [the quarter], reflecting enhancement of operational controls.”

Ferro-alloys

Vale’s third-quarter 2012 ferro-alloy production totalled 116,000 tonnes, an increase of 12.9% over the corresponding period in 2011.

Production included 58,500 tonnes of ferro-silicon manganese alloys (ferro-silicon Mn), 52,800 tonnes of high-carbon manganese alloys (FeMnHc) and 4,400 tonnes of medium-carbon manganese alloys (FeMnMc).

Vale’s results included production at its manganese ferro-alloy operations in Europe – Vale Manganèse France, at Dunkerque in northern France, and Vale Manganese Norway, at Mo I Rana in Norway – which are being sold to Glencore.

“The transaction to sell the European ferro-alloys operations – Dunkerque and Mo I Rana – is still pending the fulfilment of certain precedent conditions,” the Brazilian mining company said.

Dunkerque produced 40,000 tonnes of ferro alloys in the period, an increase of 45.6% over the third quarter of 2011.

Mo I Rana reported a slight production increase of 0.8% to 25,000 tonnes in the same comparison, due to a stoppage for maintenance, according to Vale.