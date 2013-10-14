Vallourec to supply pipes for Total E&P offshore oil project in Brazil

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Vallourec’s products will be used in the exploration and appraisal wells for additional oil and gas resources, the tube maker said on Monday October 14.

The premium pipes will be produced at the Vallourec Tubos do Brasil plant in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state.

The company has achieved the qualification process required by Total E&P and is now among its approved suppliers, providing OCTG products such as casings, tubing and accessories with premium connections.

The choice of Vallourec Tubos do Brasil is part of Total E&P’s strategy of working with local suppliers, valuing the comprehensive structure that the country has in the area, Total E&P md Denis Palluat de Besset said.

It also speeds up the oil and gas exploitation process, avoiding any problems that might arise if products had to come from abroad, he added.

The contract extends the existing co-operation between the groups, as Vallourec has been supplying Total E&P in more than 25 countries across the world.

The Xerelete oilfield, of which Total E&P became an operator in June 2012, is in the Campos Basin, around 250km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, in water 2,400m deep.

Drilling operations are due to start by the end of the year.