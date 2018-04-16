Vedanta appoint AngloGold chief Venkatakrishnan as new CEO

Venkatakrishnan has been CEO of South Africa-based AngloGold since 2013 and was formerly the chief financial officer of the company between 2005 and 2013 following the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields Corp.

The hire ends Vedanta’s year-long search for a permanent replacement for Tom Albenese, who resigned last year before defending charges of valuation fraud connected with his tenure at mining rival Rio Tinto.