VIDEO: 2014 aluminium contracts

LME Week is traditionally a time to put one’s ink on deals for the next year’s supply, but wrangling over aluminium premiums and uncertainty over warehouse rules has seen the light metal’s mating season pushed back to nearer the end of the year.

Metal Bulletin’s Alex Harrison and Jethro Wookey discuss the state of play in contract discussions during LME Week 2013.

