VIDEO: 2014 European aluminium contracts
European aluminium consumers have started signing contracts for next year’s supply, after delaying throughout October on hopes that premiums would fall further. They did not do so, and consumers have had to change their strategies.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
European aluminium consumers have started signing contracts for next year’s supply, after delaying throughout October on hopes that premiums would fall further. They did not do so, and consumers have had to change their strategies.
Metal Bulletin deputy editor Fleur Ritzema discuss the issue with aluminium correspondent Jethro Wookey
Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB
Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb