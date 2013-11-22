Contact Us Login

VIDEO: 2014 European aluminium contracts

European aluminium consumers have started signing contracts for next year’s supply, after delaying throughout October on hopes that premiums would fall further. They did not do so, and consumers have had to change their strategies.

November 22, 2013 01:55 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}


Metal Bulletin deputy editor Fleur Ritzema discuss the issue with aluminium correspondent Jethro Wookey

Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB

Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

