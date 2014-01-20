VIDEO: Al premiums smash records

{BrightcoveVideo}



Aluminium premiums rocketed to new record highs in the first weeks of 2014, making a mockery of earlier forecasts for falling numbers.

Jethro Wookey examines the trend that has seen premiums reach as much as 20% of the “all-in” aluminium cost.

Jethro Wookey

