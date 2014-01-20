Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Al premiums smash records

Aluminium premiums rocketed to new record highs in the first weeks of 2014, making a mockery of earlier forecasts for falling numbers.

January 20, 2014 03:45 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}


Jethro Wookey examines the trend that has seen premiums reach as much as 20% of the “all-in” aluminium cost.

Click here to view all of our coverage on aluminium premiums.

Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

