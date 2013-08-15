Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Alcoa’s Jamaican bauxite operations

High above the plateau at Jamaica’s Mount Oliphant is a technology that would traditionally be more at home in ski resort than at a bauxite mine in the Caribbean.

August 15, 2013 12:28 AM
Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter took a trip to Alcoa’s South Manchester bauxite mine operation in Jamaica to see how its Rope Conveyor system works.

Andrea Hotter
ahotter@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @andreahotter

