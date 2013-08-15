VIDEO: Alcoa’s Jamaican bauxite operations

{BrightcoveVideo}



High above the plateau at Jamaica’s Mount Oliphant is a technology that would traditionally be more at home in ski resort than at a bauxite mine in the Caribbean.

Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter took a trip to Alcoa’s South Manchester bauxite mine operation in Jamaica to see how its Rope Conveyor system works.

Andrea Hotter

ahotter@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @andreahotter

