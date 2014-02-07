VIDEO: Are you ready for EMIR?
It may take some getting used to, but most financial market participants have come to accept regulation as a fact of life.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
It may take some getting used to, but most financial market participants have come to accept regulation as a fact of life.
The latest in a long series of regulations is the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). Are you ready for it?
For all Metal Bulletin’s news on EMIR, click here.
Andrea Hotter
ahotter@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @andreahotter