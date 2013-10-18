Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: Bulk alloys in the fourth quarter

It is the first time since 2010 that prices for all the bulk alloys have been rising steadily in the fourth quarter of the year, although most prices are still lower than they were in the fourth quarters of the past two years.

October 18, 2013 04:15 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}

It is the first time since 2010 that prices for all the bulk alloys have been rising steadily in the fourth quarter of the year, although most prices are still lower than they were in the fourth quarters of the past two years.

Metal Bulletin’s Janie Davies and Alex Harrison discuss what this means for the market overall.

Alex Harrison
aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @alexharrison_mb

Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed