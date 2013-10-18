VIDEO: Bulk alloys in the fourth quarter

{BrightcoveVideo}

It is the first time since 2010 that prices for all the bulk alloys have been rising steadily in the fourth quarter of the year, although most prices are still lower than they were in the fourth quarters of the past two years.

Metal Bulletin’s Janie Davies and Alex Harrison discuss what this means for the market overall.

Alex Harrison

Janie Davies

