VIDEO: Can we expect an uplift in European steel prices this quarter?
During the fourth quarter of 2013 a number of European mills tried to raise steel product prices. Those attempts were largely unsuccessful.
Europe’s steel market normally sees a first quarter uplift in prices but, as the market returns from the winter break, this uplift seems to be shifting into the second quarter.
Rather than a signal of weakness, this shift could actually turn out as a positive and more sustained uplift for European steelmakers.
Steel First’s editor, Vera Blei, looks at what we can expect to see from steel prices early in 2014.