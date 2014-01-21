VIDEO: Can we expect an uplift in European steel prices this quarter?

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Europe’s steel market normally sees a first quarter uplift in prices but, as the market returns from the winter break, this uplift seems to be shifting into the second quarter.

Rather than a signal of weakness, this shift could actually turn out as a positive and more sustained uplift for European steelmakers.

Steel First’s editor, Vera Blei, looks at what we can expect to see from steel prices early in 2014.