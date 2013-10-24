Contact Us Login

VIDEO: CME aluminium contract – a question of timing

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s forthcoming aluminium contract may show that the third time is a charm, as pressure on the London Metal Exchange from multiple angles has left an opening for CME to grab a share of the market’s liquidity.

October 24, 2013 06:37 PM
Jethro Wookey
