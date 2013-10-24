VIDEO: CME aluminium contract – a question of timing
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s forthcoming aluminium contract may show that the third time is a charm, as pressure on the London Metal Exchange from multiple angles has left an opening for CME to grab a share of the market’s liquidity.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb