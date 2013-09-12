VIDEO COMMENT: Glencore Xstrata will cut $2bn in costs
Glencore Xstrata was in London on Tuesday September 10 to discuss its progress since the merger and how it plans to save $2 billion in synergies rather than the $500 million originally mooted.
Alex Harrison
