VIDEO COMMENT: Glencore Xstrata will cut $2bn in costs

Glencore Xstrata was in London on Tuesday September 10 to discuss its progress since the merger and how it plans to save $2 billion in synergies rather than the $500 million originally mooted.

September 12, 2013 10:30 AM
{BrightcoveVideo}

Alex Harrison
aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @alexharrison_mb

