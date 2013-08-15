Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Deep sea mining activities ratchet up

The potential for mining on the ocean floor is becoming more of a reality, with the Jamaica-headquartered International Seabed Authority holding its 19th session in July. Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter reports.

August 15, 2013 12:23 AM
Andrea Hotter
