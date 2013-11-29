VIDEO: Don’t ignore Doctor Copper

{BrightcoveVideo}





In recent months,a disconnect has become apparent between copper prices and the DAX, Germany’s stock index, so is it time to look to other avenues to predict macroeconomic trends?

Metal Bulletin’s Alex Harrison asks BCA Research’s chief European strategist Dhaval Joshi about why analysts have started to question the use of Dr Copper as an indicator of the state of the global economy, why analysts should ignore it at their peril, and what trades Joshi recommends as a result of the divergence.

To read more on this topic, please see BCA Research’s blog: http://blog.bcaresearch.com/dont-ignore-doctor-copper

Alex Harrison

aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @alexharrison_mb