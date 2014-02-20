VIDEO: Europe’s Al premiums look less and less likely to fall

{BrightcoveVideo}



Many people are expecting European aluminium premiums to fall in the second quarter after the implementation of the London Metal Exchange’s new warehouse load-out rules in April.

But aluminium premiums are not being driven by the warehouse queues anymore, and are unlikely to fall in the forseeable future.

Metal Bulletin’s infographic shows the rise of premiums in tight markets.

