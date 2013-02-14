Contact Us Login

VIDEO: FAQs – Cobalt pricing specs, methodology, trade-log

Watch the video to find out all about Metal Bulletin’s pricing specifications, methodology and our upcoming trade-log.

February 14, 2013 06:50 PM
Metal Bulletin’s Fleur Ritzema answers frequently asked questions about our pricing specifications, methodology and upcoming trade-log.

Click here for the cobalt specifications.

Click here for our latest pricing article.

Click here to view Metal Bulletin’s aluminium trade log.

Email fritzema@metalbulletin for more information, or to contribute to our pricing assessment.

