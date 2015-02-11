VIDEO: Frank Holmes on grabbing investors’ attention

{BrightcoveVideo}

Metal Bulletin caught up with one of the speakers at the 2015 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Frank Holmes, ceo of US Global Funds about what grabs investors’ attention in today’s tougher fundraising market and why mining companies are avoiding growth for growth’s sake.

We talked about why unpredictable tax regimes spook investors, as we have seen in Zambia this year, and Metal Bulletin asked again: where’s that copper surplus?

Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

