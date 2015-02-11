Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: Frank Holmes on grabbing investors’ attention

Metal Bulletin caught up with one of the speakers at the 2015 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Frank Holmes, ceo of US Global Funds about what grabs investors’ attention in today’s tougher fundraising market and why mining companies are avoiding growth for growth’s sake.

February 11, 2015 12:00 AM

{BrightcoveVideo}

Metal Bulletin caught up with one of the speakers at the 2015 Investing in African Mining Indaba, Frank Holmes, ceo of US Global Funds about what grabs investors’ attention in today’s tougher fundraising market and why mining companies are avoiding growth for growth’s sake.

We talked about why unpredictable tax regimes spook investors, as we have seen in Zambia this year, and Metal Bulletin asked again: where’s that copper surplus?

Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed