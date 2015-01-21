VIDEO: Hoa Sen Group dominates HRC imports in Vietnam

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

{BrightcoveVideo}

Once the last stage of the second of these plants is commissioned in 2018, the company will have a total pickling capacity of 1.45 million tpy, as well as producing 1.38 million tpy from its cold rolling lines and 1.62 million tpy from its galvanizing lines.

In this video, Steel First visits the company’s biggest manufacturing plant, the Phu My Steel Sheet Plant, located in the Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, two hours away from Ho Chi Minh City.

The visit was followed by an interview with deputy general director Vu Van Thanh, who spoke about Hoa Sen’s financial results in the 2013-2014 fiscal year and the sales and profit targets for the next couple of years.