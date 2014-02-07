Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: How will EMIR impact brokers, clients?

With trade reporting requirements under EMIR due to kick in on Febrary 12, Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter asks Michael Overlander, ceo of Sucden Financial, how the regulations are going to impact brokers and their clients.

February 07, 2014 10:20 AM
{BrightcoveVideo}


With trade reporting requirements under EMIR due to kick in on Febrary 12, Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter asks Michael Overlander, ceo of Sucden Financial, how the regulations are going to impact brokers and their clients.

For all Metal Bulletin’s news on EMIR, click here.

Andrea Hotter
ahotter@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @andreahotter

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed