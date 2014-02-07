VIDEO: How will EMIR impact brokers, clients?

{BrightcoveVideo}





With trade reporting requirements under EMIR due to kick in on Febrary 12, Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter asks Michael Overlander, ceo of Sucden Financial, how the regulations are going to impact brokers and their clients.

