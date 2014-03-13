VIDEO: How will India’s elections affect its steel industry?

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Speaking on the video are representatives from New Delhi-based Jindal Steel & Power and Monnet Ispat & Energy, Mumbai-based Uttam Galva Steels, and Chennai-based Kamachi Sponge & Power Corp.

The people will vote in April and May to elect the 16th Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, to represent India’s 1.2 billion-strong population.

Hopes are high that the steel sector could see a post-election boost as the country plans to increase capacity to 300 million tpy by 2025, from a current level of around 80 million tpy.