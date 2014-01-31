VIDEO: Into Africa – what to expect from 2014’s Mining Indaba

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Low commodity prices, high capital costs and risk-averse investors made 2013 a tough year for miners operating in Africa.

With 8,000 delegates set to descend upon Cape Town for the Mining Indaba conference in the first week of February, the industry will be looking at which projects will succeed in 2014 and who will fund them.

Steel First’s Raw Materials Editor Michelle Madsen gives a run-down of some of the big issues expected to come out of the meeting.