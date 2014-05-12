VIDEO: Iran’s ambitious growth plans attract investor interest

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

{BrightcoveVideo}

A panel of seven Iranian companies and a sizeable delegation from the country created a buzz at Metal Bulletin’s recent DRI & Pellet Congress in Abu Dhabi in late April.



Potential international partners are clearly interested in having discussions ahead of sanctions being lifted.

In this video, Steel First editor Vera Blei outlines the Iranian steel sector’s ambitions, particularly in direct-reduced iron (DRI), and looks at the factors that are still limiting its planned export growth.