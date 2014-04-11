VIDEO: Iron ore vital to Liberia’s development, says minister Sam Russ

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

But playing host to a crucially important rail line, which holds the key to unlocking rich iron ore deposits in neighbouring Guinea and Ivory Coast, poses its own challenges. And the country’s mining minstry is looking at ways to introduce third-party users to the line, which is operated by ArcelorMittal.

Members of the mining community gathered in London this week for the West Africa Mining Investment Summit and, in this video, Liberia’s deputy minister for mines, land and energy, Sam Russ, explains just how important iron ore is to the development of the country and how it plans to open up its rail corridor.