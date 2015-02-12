VIDEO: Macquarie’s Colin Hamilton on outlook for nickel, copper

{BrightcoveVideo}



With the 2015 Investing in African Mining Indaba in full swing, Metal Bulletin caught up with Colin Hamilton, head of global commodity research at Macquarie Group.

We wanted to know why nickel has been such a confusing market over the past year and why prices now hinge on the roles of Indonesia and the Phillippines.

He also had some views on the much talked about copper surplus, or more recently, the lack of it.

