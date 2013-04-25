VIDEO: Making the most of the manganese ore index

{BrightcoveVideo}

Inaki Villanueva, the Metal Bulletin index analyst who developed the specifications for Metal Bulletin’s two manganese ore indexes, explains how the indexes came about, their specifications, and how they have been received by the industry.

Villanueva will be giving a talk on the index specifications at the International Manganese Institute conference on June 4 to June 6.

