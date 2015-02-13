VIDEO: Mark Tyler talks capital raising, copper and investing in Africa
Metal Bulletin caught up with Mark Tyler, head of resources at Nedbank, during the 2015 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
We talked about capital raising, getting investors excited about African projects and his views on the copper surplus.
