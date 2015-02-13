Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Mark Tyler talks capital raising, copper and investing in Africa

Metal Bulletin caught up with Mark Tyler, head of resources at Nedbank, during the 2015 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

February 13, 2015 12:00 AM
{BrightcoveVideo}

We talked about capital raising, getting investors excited about African projects and his views on the copper surplus.

Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

