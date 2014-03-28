VIDEO: Metal Bulletin reviews the key metal market events of the week

{BrightcoveVideo}



It’s been a busy week in the non-ferrous markets this week. In this video, the team at Metal Bulletin review the events that have most affected the industry.

Concerns about the effect on the markets if the USA extends its sanctions on Russia continue to grow as a result of further developments in Ukraine.

A judge’s ruling in London stunned many on Thursday March 27, as he backed aluminium producer UC Rusal’s claim the London Metal Exchange acted unlawfully in its consultation about a warehousing proposal that was due to come in on April 1. The producer also suffered a $3bn writedown.

As well as news from Metal Bulletin’s recent lead and nickel conferences, events in China and the Fanya exchange.

Alex Harrison

aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @alexharrison_mb