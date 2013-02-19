VIDEO: Metal Bulletin speaks to veterans at Mining Indaba

{BrightcoveVideo}



Metal Bulletin and Steel First spoke to delegates at the annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba earlier this month.

Safety, sustainability, risk and the challenges of securing financing were all top of the agenda and most market participants told us they remain bullish on copper prices.

We spoke to Nedbank’s Mark Tyler about how the smallest junior miners have seen funding opportunities dry out, while Central Asian Metals ceo Nick Clarke told us copper producers will continue to make profits as long as they stay on top of costs.

Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

