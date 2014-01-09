VIDEO: Metal Bulletin’s new cobalt premiums and pricing proposal

{BrightcoveVideo}

Metal Bulletin is expanding its international cobalt metal price offering, and is opening up a further proposal to the cobalt market for consultation.

Metal Bulletin deputy editor Fleur Ritzema explains the new pricing structure and the reasons for the consultation.

Click here to view the new prices.

Click here to view the proposal.

If you wish to contribute to the premiums or offer a view on the proposals please contact us.

Fleur Ritzema

fritzema@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: FleurRitzema_MB