VIDEO: Mick Davis had five core principles in developing Xstrata

Xstrata operated its business on five core principles. Ceo Mick Davis – who will leave the merged Glencore Xstrata later this year after completing a consultancy role – tells Metal Bulletin what they were and why they were central in creating a $50 billion mining company.

May 02, 2013 10:48 AM
Andrea Hotter
