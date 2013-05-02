VIDEO: Mick Davis had five core principles in developing Xstrata
Xstrata operated its business on five core principles. Ceo Mick Davis – who will leave the merged Glencore Xstrata later this year after completing a consultancy role – tells Metal Bulletin what they were and why they were central in creating a $50 billion mining company.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Xstrata operated its business on five core principles. Ceo Mick Davis – who will leave the merged Glencore Xstrata later this year after completing a consultancy role – tells Metal Bulletin what they were and why they were central in creating a $50 billion mining company.
Andrea Hotter
ahotter@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @andreahotter