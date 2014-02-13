Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Minor metals in 2014

The minor metals market has started the year on a positive note, with indium, bismuth, antimony and germanium prices all rising. Does this signal a stronger year ahead for the minor metals?

Metal Bulletin deputy editor Fleur Ritzema discusses this with minor metals correspondent Chloe Smith.

For the latest transactions reported to Metal Bulletin see our new minor metals trade log.

