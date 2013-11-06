VIDEO: Paranapanema opens copper tube plant

{BrightcoveVideo}

Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema opened a new copper tube plant in Santo André, Brazil, on Thursday 31 October after an investment of 150 million Reais ($66.5 million).

Paranapanema intends to invest a further 300 million Reais by 2015, as part of a 1.2-billion Reais plan to increase its copper production capacity from 220,000 tpy to 280,000 tpy.

Metal Bulletin caught up with Edson Monteiro, director vp, to see what this means for the company.

