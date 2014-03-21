VIDEO: Raw materials and China’s defaults
Last week, iron ore prices saw their biggest drop in four years as rumours of Chinese steel mill defaults hit the market.
{BrightcoveVideo}
Initially, most people in the market blamed China’s first corporate bond default for the drop in prices. But, as Steel First’s Raw Materials Editor, Michelle Madsen explains in this video, it was really news of a steel mill default that sent prices tumbling.