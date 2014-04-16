Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: Steel vs Aluminium

The debate over whether to use steel or aluminium in the automotive market is intensifying.

April 16, 2014 02:23 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}

The debate over whether to use steel or aluminium in the automotive market is intensifying.

Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey and Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman introduce the discussion.

Which way do you think it will go? Join us on Twitter and share your view #SteelvsAl

Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

Alexandra Chapman
achapman@steelfirst.com
Twitter: @AChapman_SF

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed