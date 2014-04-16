Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Steel vs Aluminium

The debate over whether to use steel or aluminium in the automotive market is intensifying.

April 16, 2014 02:15 PM

In this video, Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey and Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman introduce the discussion.

Which way do you think it will go? Join us on Twitter and share your view #SteelvsAl

Jethro Wookey
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

Alexandra Chapman
Twitter: @AChapman_SF

