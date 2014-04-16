VIDEO: Steel vs Aluminium
The debate over whether to use steel or aluminium in the automotive market is intensifying.
In this video, Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey and Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman introduce the discussion.
Which way do you think it will go? Join us on Twitter and share your view #SteelvsAl
Jethro Wookey
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb
Alexandra Chapman
Twitter: @AChapman_SF