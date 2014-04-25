VIDEO: Steel vs Aluminium, the showdown
Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey goes head-to-head with Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman to present their arguments for and against steel and aluminium in automaking.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey goes head-to-head with Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman to present their arguments for and against steel and aluminium in automaking.
What will the outcome be?
Join us on Twitter: #SteelvsAl
Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb
Alexandra Chapman
achapman@steelfirst.com
Twitter: @AChapman_SF