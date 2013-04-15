VIDEO: Supply disruptions upset Cesco bears
The copper market has weakened considerably since last year’s Cesco Week, but there is still uncertainty surrounding key issues such as mine supply and inventory levels.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Despite the rising stock levels seen in recent weeks, recent production stoppages will give the bulls in attendance cause for optimism and cause bears to raise their guards.
