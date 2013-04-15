Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Supply disruptions upset Cesco bears

The copper market has weakened considerably since last year’s Cesco Week, but there is still uncertainty surrounding key issues such as mine supply and inventory levels.

April 15, 2013 02:15 PM
Despite the rising stock levels seen in recent weeks, recent production stoppages will give the bulls in attendance cause for optimism and cause bears to raise their guards.

