VIDEO: Talking about the copper surplus at Cesco

Cesco week has started in Santiago, Chile, against a far more bearish market outlook than has been seen for years.

Rising stocks and slower demand from China have helped push the market into surplus, along with a host of new projects.

But this week also sees a one-day strike at mines across Chile. Metal Bulletin looks at the main issues on the minds of copper market participants this week.

