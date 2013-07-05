VIDEO: The challenges of investing in Brazil
José Fernando Coura, president of Brazilian mining institute Ibram, reflects on the challenges and benefits of investing in Brazil.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
In this interview, he says the country is open to foreign investment, but points to Brazil’s bureaucracy as the main obstacle for growth.
