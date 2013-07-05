Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: The challenges of investing in Brazil

José Fernando Coura, president of Brazilian mining institute Ibram, reflects on the challenges and benefits of investing in Brazil.

July 05, 2013 02:55 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}

José Fernando Coura, president of Brazilian mining institute Ibram, reflects on the challenges and benefits of investing in Brazil.

In this interview, he says the country is open to foreign investment, but points to Brazil’s bureaucracy as the main obstacle for growth.

Carolina Guerra
cguerra@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: #!/cguerra_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed