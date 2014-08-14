VIDEO: The future of Terni

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A total of 550 jobs could be cut, while one of the two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) is expected to be idled in a bid to make savings of €100 million and return the plant to profitability.

ThyssenKrupp’s management previously confirmed future plans to divest the plant as stainless steel is no longer part of the core business, begging the question: who would be in the running to takeover Terni this time around?

In this video, Steel First’s Elfi Middelbeek speaks to Alistair Ramsay, head of Metal Bulletin Research, to find out what’s next for Terni.