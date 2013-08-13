Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: The impact of banks owning warehouses

Two US lawsuits filed in the past week have challenged the ownership of LME-listed warehouse companies by banks, accusing the likes of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan of “manipulation of the aluminium market”, “collusive practices” and “racketeering activity”. Metal Bulletin reports on the real impact of bank ownership of warehouses on the aluminium market.

August 13, 2013 03:00 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}

Two US lawsuits filed in the past week have challenged the ownership of LME-listed warehouse companies by banks, accusing the likes of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan of “manipulation of the aluminium market”, “collusive practices” and “racketeering activity”. Metal Bulletin reports on the real impact of bank ownership of warehouses on the aluminium market.

Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed