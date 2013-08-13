VIDEO: The impact of banks owning warehouses
Two US lawsuits filed in the past week have challenged the ownership of LME-listed warehouse companies by banks, accusing the likes of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan of “manipulation of the aluminium market”, “collusive practices” and “racketeering activity”. Metal Bulletin reports on the real impact of bank ownership of warehouses on the aluminium market.
Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb