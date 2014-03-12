VIDEO: The implications of the Indonesian ore export ban on bauxite

{BrightcoveVideo}

With Indonesia’s ore export ban squeezing supply to the market, Metal Bulletin’s Jethro Wookey talks to Martin Haller, a consultant working with Metal Bulletin Research (MBR), about how the ban is affecting the global bauxite industry.

Haller is authoring MBR’s Strategic Outlook for the Global Bauxite and Alumina Industry out to 2022 - a comprehensive study of the flows and balances of the global bauxite and alumina markets.

