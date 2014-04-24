VIDEO: The importance of LME Week Asia – Li

{BrightcoveVideo}



Metals industry participants arrived in Hong Kong this week for the second LME Week Asia being hosted by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.

Ahead of the two-day LME seminar on April 24/25, Metal Bulletin’s Shivani Singh spoke with HKEx’s ceo Charles Li about the importance of LME week Asia in the metals calendar and the company’s plans for bridging into the Chinese and international markets.

