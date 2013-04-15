VIDEO: The London Metal Exchange explained Metal Bulletin’s Andrea Hotter looks back over the history of metal trading in London, talks to the London Metal Exchange’s ceo Martin Abbott about the future of the exchange – set up in 1877 and bought last year by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing for £1.39 billion ($2.1billion) – and asks a broker to demonstrate and explain some of the hand signals by which business is still carried out on the last open outcry trading floor in Europe.