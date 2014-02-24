VIDEO: ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal financial results round-up

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

ThyssenKrupp’s results for its fiscal first quarter, which began in October, detailed a 48% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda).

However, this was mainly driven by the company’s capital goods businesses.

Meanwhile, fourth-quarter earnings for the world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, saw a 23% year on increase, for the October-December quarter.

In this video, Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman and Elfi Middelbeek take a closer look at the performance of both companies and the outlook for the rest of 2014.