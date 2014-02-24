VIDEO: ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal financial results round-up
The latest financial results from ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal show that, while there are definite signs of improvement in earnings globally, the state of the European steel market remains fragile.
ThyssenKrupp’s results for its fiscal first quarter, which began in October, detailed a 48% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda).
However, this was mainly driven by the company’s capital goods businesses.
Meanwhile, fourth-quarter earnings for the world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, saw a 23% year on increase, for the October-December quarter.
In this video, Steel First’s Alexandra Chapman and Elfi Middelbeek take a closer look at the performance of both companies and the outlook for the rest of 2014.