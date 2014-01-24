VIDEO: ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel conundrum

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

{BrightcoveVideo}

The news was a part-reversal of the €2.7 billion ($3.6 billion) merger of Outokumpu and ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel division Inoxum, which was completed at the end of 2012.

Following the company’s recent annual general meeting, Steel First’s Elfi Middelbeek explains the German steel producer’s on-off relationship with the stainless sector.