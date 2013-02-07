VIDEO: Wedge Group investing now ahead of UK galvanizing recovery

{BrightcoveVideo}

Even as the UK galvanizing industry struggles with thin orders and overcapacity, Wedge Group is investing in its asset base now to ensure it emerges from the economic downturn in a strong competitive position.

The company has just finished a £5.5 million rebuild of its South East Galvanizers plant in Witham, Essex, and it is confident that by 2015 the market will be firmly in recovery mode.

Metal Bulletin visited the plant to talk to Wedge about what the investment means for the company, and what it says about the UK economy.

