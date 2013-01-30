VIDEO: What are the effects of OMG’s cobalt asset sale?
With a dramatic change in long-term trade flows looming, Metal Bulletin’s Alex Harrison and Fleur Ritzema discuss the impact of the divestiture of OMG’s cobalt assets on the cobalt market.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Click the links below for more information on the story.
OMG will divest cobalt assets.
SPOTLIGHT: OMG asset sale could fuel major changes in cobalt trade flows.
China’s cobalt sector may see consolidation after OMG deal.
