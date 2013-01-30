VIDEO: What are the effects of OMG’s cobalt asset sale?

{BrightcoveVideo}

With a dramatic change in long-term trade flows looming, Metal Bulletin’s Alex Harrison and Fleur Ritzema discuss the impact of the divestiture of OMG’s cobalt assets on the cobalt market.

Click the links below for more information on the story.

OMG will divest cobalt assets.

SPOTLIGHT: OMG asset sale could fuel major changes in cobalt trade flows.



China’s cobalt sector may see consolidation after OMG deal.

