VIDEO: Where is the copper surplus?

While some see the copper market in a large surplus next year, others are predicting a tightening of available material and a return to prices above $8,000 per tonne.

December 12, 2013 05:35 PM
Wiktor Bielski, global head of commodities research at VTB Capital, talks to Metal Bulletin’s Alex Harrison about his predictions for the year to come.

Alex Harrison
aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @alexharrison_mb

