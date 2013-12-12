VIDEO: Where is the copper surplus?
While some see the copper market in a large surplus next year, others are predicting a tightening of available material and a return to prices above $8,000 per tonne.
Wiktor Bielski, global head of commodities research at VTB Capital, talks to Metal Bulletin’s Alex Harrison about his predictions for the year to come.
