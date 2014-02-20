VIDEO: Where will NLMK’s ‘Strategy 2017' take it?

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

NLMK will spend the bulk of a $1.6 billion investment package on ramping up iron ore output, and said that self-sufficiency in iron ore is a top priority.

This prompted market participants to ask if NLMK is looking to become more of a miner than a steel manufacturer.

Responding to a shift that has seen profitability in steel move towards mining and away from low-grade finished steel products, NLMK is also putting more of a focus on value-added steel products.



The company aims to increase the proportion of value-added steel products in total sales from 35% to 40% by 2017.

In this video, Steel First’s Lisa Barrington and Michelle Madsen outline what is driving NLMK’s strategy 2017.